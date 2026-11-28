Just three episodes into its run, viewership ratings for SBS’s “Good Partner 2” are already approaching the double digits!

On November 28, “Good Partner 2” soared to its highest ratings yet with its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the popular legal drama took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 9.8 percent, marking a new personal record for Season 2.

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie,” which airs in the same time slot, kicked off the final two weeks of its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent.

Start watching “Good Partner 2” with subtitles on Viki below:

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