MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared a new glimpse of Yoo Yeon Seok before his death.

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

The latest episode of “The Perfect Lie” ended on a surprising cliffhanger: Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) was arrested by the police for the murder of Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok), who had been found dead at the end of the previous episode.

Newly released stills from the drama capture Min Joon Ho during his time on the run, looking surprisingly relaxed for a fugitive. Despite being a wanted man who could be caught by the police at any moment, Min Joon Ho looks entirely at ease as he sits on a sofa in a bathrobe, appearing to have just washed up.

Meanwhile, Choi Chan Soo (Jang In Sub) looks bewildered as he observes his friend showing absolutely no signs of nervousness. Rather, Min Joon Ho tells Choi Chan Soo, “You probably won’t be able to believe it, but I now finally feel truly free.”

How does Min Joon Ho use Choi Chan Soo for his escape, and who is the true culprit responsible for Min Joon Ho’s death? To find out, tune in to the next episode of “The Perfect Lie” on November 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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