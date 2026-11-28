tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared a glimpse of a tense confrontation between Kim Hyun Joo and Park Jinyoung.

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong launched a counterattack by deepening the rift between Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) and Fukuda (Kim Joong Hee). Meanwhile, Kim Tae Woong found a way to help the residents of the shantytown and call off his unwanted engagement at the same time. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong on the verge of realizing their unexpected connection after they both recognized Lee Ae Young (Song Ji Hyo) in an old photo.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kim Tae Woong faces Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) and Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) after suddenly showing up at their home. Yoo Philip’s expression hardens as he listens to what Kim Tae Woong has to say, piquing curiosity as to why Kim Tae Woong has come all the way to the couple’s house for this conversation.

The next set of photos captures Yoo So Ran pointing a gun at Kim Tae Woong’s back. In contrast to Kim Tae Woong, whose eyes are red with tears, Yoo So Ran wears a cold expression as she aims her weapon at him.

The drama’s production team teased, “In Episode 15, which airs today, Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong will come face to face with the truth about Lee Ae Young’s past, leading to a drastic change in the characters’ emotions and relationships.”

“As they put their lives on the line to face off against Sato Shinichi until the very end, please keep an eye on whether Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong, along with Yoo So Ran and Yoo Philip, will be able to protect one another,” they continued, “and what the results of Gugukdan’s final operation will be.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher” below:

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