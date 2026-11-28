Will Ahn Hyo Seop be able to salvage his relationship with Hong Hwa Yeon on “Final Table”?

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

Previously on “Final Table,” Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) learned the shocking secret that Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) was actually the son of Moon Hae Sun (Jang Young Nam), the woman who drove her father to his death.

In the wake of this discovery, Choi Song Yi, who has always trusted Kang Han, begins to suspect him of approaching her with ulterior motives while hiding the truth about his parentage. Struggling with anxiety and deep feelings of betrayal, Choi Song Yi is even plagued by nightmares of Kang Han harming her.

Ultimately, Choi Song Yi pours out all the emotions she’s been bottling up inside and turns her back on Kang Han, who is startled by the change in her attitude. Hoping to clear up the misunderstandings that have developed between them, Kang Han opens up to Choi Song Yi about his past and his family’s secrets.

To find out if Kang Han will be able to regain Choi Song Yi’s trust, catch the next episode of “Final Table” on November 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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