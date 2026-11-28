Will Hong Seung Hee be able to come to terms with her reality on “Oh! My Guard”?

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of the drama, Uhm Tae Bong overcame his trauma and kissed Oh Hae Ra. However, a jealous So Hyun Joo (Han Chae Ah) ruined their short-lived bliss by playing “The Crown Prince’s Bodyguard” in front of her. After seeing what she believed to be the real world play out on screen, a shocked Oh Hae Ra asked in disbelief, “Why am I a fake?”

In the drama’s upcoming episode, Uhm Tae Bong will attempt to comfort the shaken Oh Hae Ra, who previously helped him overcome his trauma. Newly released stills from the episode capture the couple meeting late at night on the rooftop where Oh Hae Ra lives.

After gazing at each other with faint smiles, Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra wind up embracing one another tightly.

The drama’s production team commented, “For Oh Hae Ra, who has consistently believed that she is Cha Hong Doo ever since she woke up from her accident, simply hearing that it was all a drama doesn’t change the memories and feelings she has gained up until now.”

They went on, “How will Oh Hae Ra endure the confusion of the life she remembers not aligning with the reality she faces? Will she be able to return to living as Oh Hae Ra and not Cha Hong Doo? And how will her relationship with Uhm Tae Bong change during that process? To find out, please tune in to Episode 11.”

The next episode of “Oh! My Guard” will air on November 28 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

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