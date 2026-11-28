On the next episode of MBC’s “The Perfect Lie,” Seo Hyun Jin may confuse viewers with her unpredictable demeanor.

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “The Perfect Lie,” Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) was arrested by the police for the murder of Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok). However, it remained unclear whether she had actually committed the crime.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode offer glimpses of the unexpected changes in Kang Ji Sun’s demeanor during her interrogation. While being questioned by the police, Kang Ji Sun displays a wide variety of expressions: in one photo, she looks mildly surprised, in the next, she appears to be recollecting something. In a final photo, Kang Ji Sun displays remarkable composure as she touches a wound on her hand with a relaxed, almost arrogant expression.

Not only does Kang Ji Sun’s demeanor shift drastically from moment to moment, but she also appears strangely calm and relaxed for someone being interrogated as a murder suspect.

The drama’s production team remarked, “Episode 10, which airs today, will reveal what happens after Kang Ji Sun is arrested as a suspect in Min Joon Ho’s murder. As they question Kang Ji Sun, police officers Hwang Myung Soo and Jang Doo Il will relentlessly dig into the events of ‘that night’ when Min Joon Ho died.”

To find out what happens during Kang Ji Sun’s interrogation, catch the next episode of “The Perfect Lie” on November 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” on Viki below:

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