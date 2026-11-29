The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 26 to November 26.

ATEEZ topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,077,774, marking an 18.05 percent increase in their score since October.

BESTie’s Kang Hyeyeon shot to second place after seeing a whopping 566.03 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 2,219,812 for November.

Kim Yong Bin held onto his spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,163,734, while Seongri came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,028,875.

Finally, Jang Han Byul rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,675,684 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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