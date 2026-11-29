TXT has won a third music show trophy for “Angel Bite”!

On the November 28 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “With,” A2O LITE’s “NEON,” and TXT’s “Angel Bite.” TXT ultimately took the win with a total of 9,154 points.

Congratulations to TXT! Watch their performance, win, and clips of their full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, TWICE’s Nayeon, BESTie, izna, LNGSHOT, KEYVITUP, A2O SOUL, H1-KEY, AMPERS&ONE, UNCHILD, Jang Min Ho, HEART OF WOMAN, Keyveatz, KIIRAS, Lee Ye Ji, Yoon Soo Hyun, and neu.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “I Want You”

TWICE’s Nayeon – “BABY ANGEL”

BESTie – “Love Options”

izna – “IWALY”

LNGSHOT – “Beep Beep” and “Masterpiece”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

H1-KEY – “Unbelievable”

AMPERS&ONE – “King’s Way”

UNCHILD – “TRICKY GRLS”

Jang Min Ho – “Mountain, Life”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Melt”

Keyveatz – “HAH!”

KIIRAS – “OVER U”

Lee Ye Ji – “Critical Love”

Yoon Soo Hyun – “Nothing’s Free”

neu – “Hitotsu bare”

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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