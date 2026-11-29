tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is winding to a close at the top of its time slot!

On November 28, the spy romance drama remained first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “100 Days of Deception” scored an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent.

Meanwhile, both SBS’s “Good Partner 2” and MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” earned their highest Saturday ratings yet. The fourth episode of “Good Partner 2” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 8.9 percent, while “The Perfect Lie” scored a nationwide average of 4.0 percent ahead of its final week.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 15.2 percent, while KBS 2TV’s “Sword & Silence” rose slightly to a nationwide average of 4.1 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “Final Table” dipped to an all-time low of 1.6 percent ahead of its final episode.

Watch full episodes of “Good Partner 2” on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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