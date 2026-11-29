IVE will be taking the stage at the opening ceremony of PUBG UNITED 2026!

On November 28, PUBG officially announced that IVE would be performing on Day 1 of this year’s Grand Finals, which will kick off on December 11 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Notably, IVE will be giving their premiere performance of their upcoming song “Renegade,” a collaboration single with PUBG, at the opening ceremony.

“Renegade” is the first track in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE’s new music project THE SQUAD, which will feature a series of artists releasing original songs, music videos, and in-game collaboration content across both titles. The single, which was inspired by PUBG, is due out on December 2.

Check out IVE’s video message announcing their performance below!