IVE To Premiere New Single At PUBG UNITED 2026 Opening Ceremony
IVE will be taking the stage at the opening ceremony of PUBG UNITED 2026!
On November 28, PUBG officially announced that IVE would be performing on Day 1 of this year’s Grand Finals, which will kick off on December 11 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Notably, IVE will be giving their premiere performance of their upcoming song “Renegade,” a collaboration single with PUBG, at the opening ceremony.
“Renegade” is the first track in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE’s new music project THE SQUAD, which will feature a series of artists releasing original songs, music videos, and in-game collaboration content across both titles. The single, which was inspired by PUBG, is due out on December 2.
Check out IVE’s video message announcing their performance below!