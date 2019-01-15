Stars Rock The Red Carpet At The 28th Seoul Music Awards

On January 15, the 28th Seoul Music Awards held a red carpet event ahead of the ceremony.

Various artists as well as other stars walked the red carpet with bright smiles despite the cold weather.

Check out some of the red carpet looks below!

MCs Shin Dong Yup, Kim So Hyun, and Kim Heechul IZ*ONE ADOY

NU’EST W

Stray Kids Red Velvet Crying Nut Yang Da Il MOMOLAND iKON GFRIEND Nam Ji Hyun NCT 127 Clara Kang Han Na MONSTA X MAMAMOO Ahn Hyo Seop SEVENTEEN Wanna One Im Chang Jung TWICE BTS Whose red carpet look is your favorite?

Top photo credit: Xportsnews