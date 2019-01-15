Stars Rock The Red Carpet At The 28th Seoul Music Awards

Music
Jan 15, 2019
by D. Kim

On January 15, the 28th Seoul Music Awards held a red carpet event ahead of the ceremony.

Various artists as well as other stars walked the red carpet with bright smiles despite the cold weather.

Check out some of the red carpet looks below!

MCs Shin Dong Yup, Kim So Hyun, and Kim HeechulIZ*ONEADOY
NU’EST W

Stray KidsRed VelvetCrying NutYang Da IlMOMOLANDiKONGFRIENDNam Ji HyunNCT 127ClaraKang Han NaMONSTA XMAMAMOOAhn Hyo SeopSEVENTEENWanna OneIm Chang JungTWICEBTSWhose red carpet look is your favorite?

Top photo credit: Xportsnews

