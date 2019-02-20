BTS’s “Love Yourself In Seoul” Concert Film Records Over 1.9 Million Moviegoers Worldwide

BTS’s concert film “Love Yourself in Seoul” sold over 1.9 million tickets worldwide!

The group’s concert film first hit theaters in countries around the globe on January 26. On February 20, it was announced that the film has been seen by 340,000 moviegoers in Korea and 1.62 million overseas, coming to a total of 1.96 million viewers.

On the first weekend of its release, “Love Yourself in Seoul” surpassed 180,000 moviegoers in Korea, and came in second in the box office according to the Korean Film Council. It was in theaters for two weeks from January 26 to February 10, and maintained high attendance throughout its run. It also achieved a re-watch rate of 20 percent, and became a hot topic for its variety of different formats, including 2D, ScreenX, ScreenX singalong, and army bomb screenings.

The ScreenX version of the show, which was filmed on an epic scale using 42 cameras, was shown in over 90 ScreenX theaters throughout the world.

“Love Yourself in Seoul” appeared in 108 regions and over 4,600 theaters, achieving the largest screening for event cinema in terms of regions and theaters. Within only the first day of the film’s screening on January 26, the film broke a worldwide record for event cinema when it was watched by 1.28 million people overseas in 4,100 theaters.

BTS’s “Love Yourself in Seoul” features footage from the group’s August 2018 concert in Seoul that began their “Love Yourself” world tour. They recently announced that they’ll be staging their first ever international stadium tour this spring with “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” including shows at iconic venues such as Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

