B1A4’s Sandeul Shows Support For “’92 Club” Friend BTS’s Jin At Seoul Fan Meeting

B1A4’s Sandeul had a special gift for his close friend BTS’s Jin!

BTS is currently holding their Seoul fan meetings at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena this weekend. At today’s event was a snack truck sent in by Sandeul for Jin. Jin shared photos of himself posing with the truck, along with the caption, “An exchange.”

The banners next to the snack truck read, “Please eat and drink a lot and take good care of Seok Jin. To worldwide handsome, from Sandeul.” Another banner on truck jokingly says, “Only people who aren’t friends with Seok Jin can drink from here.”

Sandeul and Jin are well-known to be close friends, both members of the celebrity friend group “’92 Club” with VIXX’s Ken, EXID’s Hani, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, and B1A4’s Baro.

Along with Jin, V recently shared photos of a snack truck he received from Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik, while Jungkook thanked Yeo Jin Goo for a snack truck in Busan.

BTS is holding their Seoul fan meetings at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena on June 22 and 23. The city of Seoul has lit up landmarks around the city in purple to celebrate the event.