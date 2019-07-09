Big Hit Entertainment Responds To Reports Of BTS Holding Seoul Concerts In October

On July 8, industry insiders reported that BTS would be holding “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” concerts in Seoul at the end of October.

These sources reported that the concert would take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which seats over 60,000 people, but that the exact dates had not yet been decided. BTS could have up to four concerts at the stadium due to their popularity, which requires a larger space in their busy schedule. It was also reported that they might be planning a concert in another country before the one in Seoul.

On July 9, Big Hit Entertainment issued an official response to the reports, stating that they will reveal the details only after finalizing their artists’ schedules.

BTS kicked off their “Love Yourself” world tour in Seoul in August 2018. That concert was subsequently made into a successful concert film, “Love Yourself in Seoul.” BTS is currently on the Japan leg of their extension tour, “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” which began at the Rose Bowl on May 4, 2019.

Source (1) (2) (3)