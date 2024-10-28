Seo Ji Hun Confirmed To Join Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee In New Drama

Seo Ji Hun will be starring alongside Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee in new drama “MY YOUTH” (working title)!

On October 28, Seo Ji Hun’s agency Management KOO announced, “Seo Ji Hun will be starring in the upcoming drama ‘My Youth.’” Seo Ji Hun shared his excitement through his agency, saying, “It’s truly an honor to be part of a great project with such talented senior actors. I’m studying and working hard every day to make sure I don’t cause any inconvenience.”

“MY YOUTH” is a romance drama that follows Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success. The story unfolds as these two characters, who once supported each other through the darkest times of their lives, reunite after more than 10 years and start to create new beautiful moments together.

Seo Ji Hun will play Kim Seok Joo, a rebellious character who was born into wealth and grew up without wanting for anything, yet feels lonely and incomplete. Kim Seok Joo is a sharp-minded tax accountant who is difficult to approach but undeniably charming

The drama previously confirmed the casting of Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, and Lee Joo Myung. With the addition of Seo Ji Hun, attention is focused on the unique synergy they will create.

Seo Ji Hun made his debut in 2016 with the tvN drama “Signal” and has since appeared in a variety of dramas, including “School 2017,” “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,” “Meow, the Secret Boy,” “To All the Guys Who Loved Me,” “Seasons of Blossom,” “Revenge of Others,” “My Lovely Liar,” and “Tarot.”

“MY YOUTH” is set to premiere in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Seo Ji Hun in “My Lovely Liar”:

Watch Now

Source (1)