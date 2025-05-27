JTBC Announces Broadcast Plans For Upcoming Dramas

JTBC has announced the launch of its double weekend drama lineup!

On May 27, it was announced that JTBC will launch its new Friday Series starting in July, airing every Friday at 8:50 p.m. KST. The Friday Series, which will air two episodes back-to-back on Friday evenings, will kick off the weekend, while JTBC’s Saturday-Sunday dramas will take the baton to fill the weekend with even more to watch.

The Friday Series lineup includes the following:

“The Nice Guy”

Korean Title: “착한 사나이”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Sung Kyung

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST

The noir drama “The Nice Guy” will tell the story of Park Seok Chul (Lee Dong Wook), the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family with an unexpectedly pure heart, and his first love Kang Mi Young (Lee Sung Kyung), who dreams of becoming a singer.

“MY YOUTH”

Korean Title: “마이 유스”

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Seo Ji Hun

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST

“MY YOUTH” (working title) is a romance drama that follows Sun Woo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success. The story unfolds as these two characters, who once supported each other through the darkest times of their lives, reunite after more than 10 years and start to create new beautiful moments together.

“Love Me”

Korean Title: “러브 미”

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Chang Ryul, TWICE’s Dahyun, Yoon Se Ah, Yoo Jae Myung

Broadcast Details: Fridays at 8:50 p.m. KST

A remake of a Swedish television series, “Love Me” (literal title) will tell the story of a relatable—if somewhat selfish—family in which each member embarks on their own journey of love and personal growth.

JTBC’s Saturday-Sunday drama lineup remains as strong as ever. Check below for the lineup:

“Good Boy”

Korean Title: “굿보이”

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Seok

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST (premieres on May 31)

“Good Boy” is a comic action drama that follows a group of former national athletes Yoon Dong Joo (Park Bo Gum), Ji Han Na (Kim So Hyun), Kim Jong Hyun (Lee Sang Yi), Go Man Sik (Heo Sung Tae), and Shin Jae Hong (Tae Won Seok)—who become police officers through a special recruitment program.

“Esquire”

Korean Title: “에스콰이어”

Cast: Lee Jin Uk, Jung Chaeyeon

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST

“Esquire” (working title) is a drama that explores the lives of lawyers, inspired by real-life cases. Lee Jin Uk plays Yoon Seok Hoon, a cold but undeniably skilled elite lawyer, while Jung Chaeyeon takes on the role of Kang Hyo Min, a righteous and confident yet socially awkward rookie attorney.

“A Hundred Memories”

Korean Title: “백번의 추억”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, Heo Nam Jun

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST

“A Hundred Memories” is a romance drama set against the nostalgic backdrop of the 1980s, centered around bus conductor Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi), her close friendship with Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

“The Story of Manager Kim Who Works at a Major Company and Owns a Home in Seoul”

Korean Title: “서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Jung Eun Chae

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST

Based on a webtoon, “The Story of Manager Kim Who Owns a Home in Seoul and Works at a Major Corporation” (literal translation) follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once valued. After a long journey, he finds his true self, no longer defined by his job as a manager at a major corporation.

“Waiting for Gyeongdo”

Korean Title: “경도를 기다리며”

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An, Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, Jo Min Guk

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST

“Waiting for Gyeongdo” (literal title) is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo, who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Check out JTBC drama “The Art of Negotiation”:

Watch Now

And watch Song Joong Ki in “Reborn Rich”:

Watch Now

Source (1)