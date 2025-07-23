Uhm Jung Hwa Struggles To Start Over After Waking Up 25 Years Later In New Drama “My Troublesome Star”

Upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star” has unveiled new stills featuring Uhm Jung Hwa!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest top star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. The drama follows Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years of her memory, with the help of detective Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon).

Uhm Jung Hwa is set to deliver a dynamic performance as Bong Cheong Ja, a former top star who has lost 25 years of her memory and experienced a sudden career break. Bong Cheong Ja’s secret identity is Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), a legendary star who once ruled the South Korean entertainment industry before vanishing without a trace. After losing 25 years in the blink of an eye, Bong Cheong Ja begins preparing for an emotional return to reclaim her place in the spotlight.

In the newly released stills, Bong Cheong Ja wakes up in a hospital, visibly startled by the unfamiliar reflection staring back at her in the mirror. The once-glamorous top star is gone, replaced by an ordinary, middle-aged woman.

Though briefly shaken by the shocking reality, Bong Cheong Ja quickly regains her composure. Wearing sunglasses and radiating her natural star power, she shows signs of her unshakable spirit, no matter the circumstances.

The next stills capture Bong Cheong Ja’s journey of adjusting to reality. Having seemingly lost both 25 years and her memory, she fumbles with a smartphone, offering a glimpse into her bittersweet daily life.

It’s also intriguing to see her determined moments as she moves past denial and dives into the fierce battle of reentering the workforce. Whether Bong Cheong Ja can fully adapt to the present and reclaim her lost dreams and place in the spotlight remains to be seen, adding to the anticipation for her bold comeback.

Uhm Jung Hwa shared, “When I read the script, I thought it was not only entertaining, but also a story people could relate to. Most of all, I felt confident that I could do it well, so I chose it without hesitation.”

She expressed affection for her character, saying, “Bong Cheong Ja is someone who truly values her work as an actress, and she’s a person whose passion never fades. She is like flames that burn herself, yet strives to rise again, making her all the more compelling.”

She continued, “To show the gap between Bong Cheong Ja’s appearance as someone in her 50s and her inner self, which is frozen in her 20s, I focused on the emotions she experienced while living as Im Se Ra. I tried to capture what it feels like to see the world through the energy and perspective of that era.”

“My Troublesome Star” is set to premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

