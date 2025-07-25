Song Seung Heon Goes Undercover As Uhm Jung Hwa's Manager In 'My Troublesome Star'

Song Seung Heon has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon will star as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

While Dokgo Chul was once a high-flying detective, he winds up being demoted to traffic cop after becoming entangled in an unexpected incident. However, even after his demotion, he continues to investigate the mysterious case that caused his fall from grace.

Dokgo Chul’s life undergoes a drastic change when he crosses paths with Bong Cheong Ja, who claims to be the top star that shook up Korea 25 years ago before suddenly disappearing.

Describing why he was drawn to the drama, Song Seung Heon recalled, “When I first read the script, it gave me a new and refreshing feeling. The touching emotions amidst the laughs and the real stories that transcend eras captivated me in an instant.”

“Above all else, the character of Dokgo Chul was charming in and of himself, so I felt like I’d be able to show a new side of myself,” he continued.

As for how it felt to be returning to the rom-com genre, Song Seung Heon remarked, “I’m excited to be back with a romance for the first time in a long while. I was able to express something different from my recent projects, and I think I’ll be able to show you a more fun and lighthearted side of myself.”

Seong Seung Heon went on to describe Dokgo Chul as “a character who outwardly appears to have a bold and cool-headed personality, and as a detective, is perceptive and decisive.” He added, “Please look forward to the fun that comes from these traits blending together within the story, as well as the warm and human sides of Dokgo Chul that appear as the story progresses.”

“My Troublesome Star” will premiere on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

