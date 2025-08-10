Watch: BIGHIT's New Boy Group CORTIS Unveils MV For 'FaSHioN' From Debut EP 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES'

Updated September 8 KST:

BIGHIT’s new boy group CORTIS’s debut EP is out!

On September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, CORTIS released their debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” along with the music video for the B-side track “FaSHioN.”

Updated September 7 KST:

CORTIS has dropped a music video teaser for “FaSHioN” for their first EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”!



Updated September 6 KST:

CORTIS has unveiled mood samplers for “FaSHioN,” “JoyRide,” and “Lullaby”!

Updated August 28 KST:

“Scene 4” concept photos have been revealed for CORTIS’s upcoming debut album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”!

Updated August 26 KST:

In addition to their previously released official music video (which you can find below), BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has now released an “Original Version” music video for their debut track “What You Want”!

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, this new version of the music video was directed, filmed, and edited by the CORTIS members themselves.

Check out both of CORTIS’s music videos for “What You Want” below!

Updated August 20 KST:

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has released the official music video for their debut track “What You Want”!

Updated August 18 KST:

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS is here with their highly-anticipated debut!

CORTIS is a five-member group consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

On August 18 at 6 p.m. KST, CORTIS unveiled their debut single “What You Want” along with the conceptual performance film for the track. “What You Want” is the title track of the group’s first EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” which will be released on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

“What You Want” is a song created “outside the lines,” free from trends and conventions. The track blends nostalgic psychedelic rock guitar riffs with hip hop, showcasing bold and experimental music.

Check out the conceptual performance film below!

Updated August 14 KST:

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has revealed a Release Date Trailer for their upcoming lead single “What You Want”!

Updated August 14 KST:

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has released a second set of concept photos for their upcoming debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”!

Updated August 12 KST:

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has revealed a powerful conceptual performance film for “GO,” the intro track of their upcoming debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”!

Original Article:

BIGHIT MUSIC’s new boy group CORTIS has burst onto the K-pop scene with their first music video!

On August 11 at midnight KST, CORTIS released a music video for “GO!”, the intro track of their upcoming debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” along with their first set of concept photos for their debut.

CORTIS, which marks BIGHIT MUSIC’s first new group since TXT debuted six years ago, consists of five members: Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

Following this preliminary introduction, CORTIS will make their official debut with their title track “What You Want” on August 18 at 6 p.m. KST. The group will then release an English version of the song featuring Teezo Touchdown on August 22 at 1 p.m. KST.

Three weeks after their debut, CORTIS will finally release their first EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out CORTIS’s brand-new music video for “GO!”and their first concept photos for “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” below:

Follow CORTIS on their official social media accounts here!