Kim You Jung And Kim Young Dae’s New Drama “Dear X” To Screen At Busan International Film Festival

TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X” is set to make its mark at the Busan International Film Festival!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” follows the story of Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), a renowned actress who rises from rock bottom to the peak of her career by using others, only to face a subsequent downfall. The romance drama explores the dual sides of Baek Ah Jin’s life, alongside Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), the man who chooses hell to protect her. The series also stars Kim Do Hoon and Lee Yul Eum.

On August 11, the production team announced that the series has been officially invited to the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

“Dear X” will be showcased in the festival’s “On Screen” section, which showcases highly anticipated series set to premiere on OTT platforms. Select episodes will receive their first screening during the festival, giving fans an exclusive early preview.

This year’s BIFF runs from September 17 to 26.

“Dear X” will premiere this November on TVING. Stay tuned for more updates!

