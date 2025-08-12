Watch: Soojin Flaunts Her 'BADITUDE' In Powerful Comeback MV

Updated August 27 KST:

Soojin is here with new music!

On August 27 at 6 p.m. KST, Soojin returned with her single “BADITUDE” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

“BADITUDE” is a track that conveys the confidence of moving forward without being swayed by the gaze of others. Built on a heavy trap beat, the song showcases Soojin’s signature charisma as well as her beautiful yet dangerous presence.

Check the music video below!

Updated August 14 KST:

Soojin has released the track list for her upcoming single album “BADITUDE”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for Soojin’s return!

On August 13 at midnight KST, Soojin officially announced the date and details of her upcoming summer comeback.

Soojin will be returning with her first single “BADITUDE” on August 27 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out her new teaser image for the release below!



