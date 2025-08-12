Ji Hyun Woo Demands A Divorce From Eugene Just Before She Becomes The 'First Lady' In New Drama

MBN’s upcoming drama “First Lady” has unveiled an intriguing teaser poster!

“First Lady” will tell the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene will star as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

The newly released poster captures the tension between its three leads, all of whom are gazing in different directions—hinting at their conflicting goals and motivations. First, Cha Soo Yeon dazzles in a glittering red dress at a fancy party, smiling elegantly with a glass of champagne in hand. Although she exudes the graceful aura of a first lady, there is a slight air of anxiety about her, hinting at the turmoil she faces. Just when she has finally achieved her dream, Cha Soo Yeon suddenly stands to lose everything she has worked so hard to accomplish.

Meanwhile, Hyun Min Chul displays a commanding presence as he stands next to Cha Soo Yeon. Although the two look like the perfect couple, the icy glint in his eyes suggests that there is hidden turbulence in their marriage.

Finally, Hyun Min Chul’s fiercely loyal secretary Shin Hae Rin (Lee Min Young) adds tension to the poster as she stands in the foreground, keenly paying attention to the couple behind her with an unreadable expression.

The poster’s caption sums up Cha Soo Yeon’s crisis, reading, “The moment when I should have been happiest, the greatest misfortune came to me.”

The drama’s production team commented, “In the teaser poster, we tried to capture the web of power, love, and betrayal in which Cha Soo Yeon, Hyun Min Chul, and Shin Hae Rin are entangled. The subtle clashes in the three people’s gazes and emotions foreshadows the tempestuous plot of ‘First Lady.’ Please look forward to it.”

“First Lady” will premiere on September 24 at 10:20 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

