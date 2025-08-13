Watch: PURPLE KISS Sings 'DOREMI' In Emotional MV For First-Ever English Album Ahead Of November Disbandment

Updated August 31 KST:

PURPLE KISS has released their first-ever English album!

On August 31 at 6 p.m. KST, PURPLE KISS unveiled their English-language album “OUR NOW” ahead of their disbandment along with the music video for “DOREMI,” one of their double title tracks along with “WANT U BACK.”

“OUR NOW” expands on their previous album “I Miss My…” and further explores the theme of “happiness,” expressing the desire to become one another’s meaning for life and happiness.

Check out the music video for “DOREMI” below:

Original Article:

Before going their separate ways in November, PURPLE KISS will be releasing their first-ever English album at the end of the month.

On August 14 at midnight KST, PURPLE KISS dropped the first teaser for their upcoming English-language album “OUR NOW,” which is due out on August 31.

Earlier this month, RBW announced that PURPLE KISS would be disbanding in November after four years together. However, the agency also stated that in the months ahead of their official disbandment, the group would be releasing an English album, promoting in Japan, touring the United States, and holding a concert in Korea.

Check out PURPLE KISS’s new logo motion teaser for “OUR NOW,” which will be released on August 31 at 6 p.m. KST, below!



