Winners Of The 2025 K-World Dream Awards

The 2025 K-World Dream Awards has awarded the best of K-pop!

On August 22, the ceremony for the 2025 K-World Dream Awards was held in Seoul with Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon as the hosts, and a star-studded lineup of artists and presenters were present for the special event.

Stray Kids won big with four awards including the Best Artist Award, while IVE also took home four awards including the Best Artist Award and the Solo Popularity Award for Jang Won Young. TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NCT WISH also each won three awards.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE

Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM

World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE

Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids

Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony

New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Global Music Artist Award: TXT

Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts

Listener Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB

Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE

Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)

Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY

Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young

Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids

Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé

Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE

Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel

Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY

Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment Executive Producer)

Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon

Congratulations to all of the winners!

