Winners Of The 2025 K-World Dream Awards
The 2025 K-World Dream Awards has awarded the best of K-pop!
On August 22, the ceremony for the 2025 K-World Dream Awards was held in Seoul with Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon as the hosts, and a star-studded lineup of artists and presenters were present for the special event.
Stray Kids won big with four awards including the Best Artist Award, while IVE also took home four awards including the Best Artist Award and the Solo Popularity Award for Jang Won Young. TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NCT WISH also each won three awards.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Artist Award: Stray Kids, IVE
Journalist Pick Artist Award: NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM
World Class Award: Stray Kids, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, IVE
Bonsang (Main Award): QWER, tripleS, TXT, ILLIT, NCT WISH, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Stray Kids
Rookie Band Award: Dragon Pony
New Vision Award: NEWBEAT, FIFTY FIFTY, CLOSE YOUR EYES
Global Music Artist Award: TXT
Super Rookie Award: AHOF, KickFlip, KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts
Listener Choice Award: Paul Kim, BTOB
Best Music Video Award: ILLIT, tripleS, YOUNG POSSE
Best OST Award: HUNTR/X – “Golden” (“KPop Demon Hunters” OST)
Best Band Artist Award: Xdinary Heroes, LUCY
Solo Popularity Award: Park Ji Hyeon, IVE’s Jang Won Young
Group Popularity Award: Stray Kids
Best Digital Music Award: G-Dragon, IU, DAY6, Rosé
Best Album Award: SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, aespa, PLAVE
Best All-Rounder Musician Award: QWER, Kang Daniel
Best Performance Award: NCT WISH, FIFTY FIFTY, CRAVITY
Producer Award: Seo Hyun Joo (Starship Entertainment Executive Producer)
Best Trot Artist Award: Park Seo Jin, Park Ji Hyeon
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Source (1)