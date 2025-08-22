Lee El And Cho Seong Ha Are Detectives Hunting Down A Copycat Killer In 'Queen Mantis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has unveiled a new glimpse of Lee El and Cho Seong Ha in character!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself forced to work with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders. Cho Seong Ha and Lee El will play Choi Jung Ho and Kim Na Hee, two detectives working alongside Cha Soo Yeol to hunt down the new copycat killer.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama show Choi Jung Ho and Kim Na Hee at a crime scene. When he initially arrives on the scene, Choi Jung Ho gives off a warm and benevolent aura as he sips milk with an endearingly harmless expression. However, his gaze quickly turns cold and sharp after he inspects the crime scene, hinting at the contrasting sides of his character.

Meanwhile, Lee El shows off a new side of herself as the unglamorous detective Kim Na Hee, who sports a short haircut and comfortable, neutral-colored clothing. Her determined expression and unwavering gaze as she examines the crime scene suggest that her character isn’t one to be trifled with.

The drama’s production team commented, “Together with Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha and Lee El will lead the tightly-plotted story of ‘Queen Mantis’ with their powerful and passionate performances. In order to achieve this, Cho Seong Ha displayed a gentle charisma, while Lee El displayed an energetic presence. Above all, neither actor spared themselves as they passionately poured their all into the drama and their characters. Viewers will be able to see why both of them are trusted actors. Please look forward to their performances.”

“Queen Mantis” will premiere on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Lee El in her new drama “My Troublesome Star” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Cho Seong Ha in “Agency” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)