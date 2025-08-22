Angels Ma Dong Seok, Seo In Guk, And More Gear Up For Battle Against Resurrected Evil Park Hyung Sik In “Twelve”

With its premiere just a day away, “Twelve” has revealed new stills from its first two episodes!

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.

The new stills highlight the angels’ distinctive personalities and commanding presence. At the forefront is Tae San (Ma Dong Seok), the leader and tiger angel who runs Angel Capital—a loan business that targets only wrongdoers. His imposing aura immediately keeps villains in check.

Won Seung (Seo In Guk), Gang Ji (Kang Mina), and Mal Sook (Ahn Ji Hye) are ready to deliver thrilling action sequences, taking down evildoers under the guise of debt collection. Meanwhile, Ogui (Park Hyung Sik)—a demon resurrected after thousands of years by the high priest Sa Min (Kim Chan Hyung), who seeks to engulf the world in death and curses—commands the screen with his overwhelming power, heightening suspense over the grave threat he poses to the human world.

As Ogui, Sa Min, and their dark forces begin to move, angels including Mir (Lee Joo Bin), Do Ni (Go Kyu Pil), and Jwi Dol (Sung Yoo Bin) are forced to confront a danger they thought had long passed. Bang Wool (Regina Lei), clutching a pendant that signals imminent peril, hints at the dark trials ahead.

Though sealing the gates of hell cost them their divine strength, the angels are ready to rise once again—just as they did thousands of years ago—to defend humanity in this epic battle.

“Twelve” will premiere on August 23 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

