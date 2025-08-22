Watch: SHINee's Key Takes 2nd Win For 'HUNTER' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Stray Kids, Kep1er, And More

SHINee’s Key has won his second music show trophy for his new title track “HUNTER”!

On the August 22 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Key’s “HUNTER” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.” Key ultimately took the prize with a total of 5,718 points.

Congratulations to Key! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included SHINee’s Key, Stray Kids, Red Velvet’s Joy, Kep1er, XngHan&Xoul, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, KiiiKiii, CORTIS, EVNNE, AMPERS&ONE, idntt, 8TURN, YOUNG POSSE, Queenz Eye, SECRET NUMBER, A.C.E’s Junhee, Kim Yeon Ja, and Doha.

Check out their performances below!

SHINee’s Key – “HUNTER”

Stray Kids – “CEREMONY”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

XngHan&Xoul – “Waste No Time”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Goodbyes and Sad Eyes”

KiiiKiii – “DANCING ALONE”

CORTIS – “What You Want” and “GO!”

EVNNE – “How Can I Do”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

idntt – “You Never Met”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

YOUNG POSSE – “FREESTYLE”

Queenz Eye – “Feel the Vibe”

SECRET NUMBER – “Don’t Touch”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Supernova”

Kim Yeon Ja – “Ssuk Duk Koong”

Doha – “That’s Me”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now