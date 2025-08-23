Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Sells Over 2 Million Copies In Just One Day

Just one day into their comeback, Stray Kids’ new album is already a “double-million seller”!

On August 22 at 1 p.m. KST, Stray Kids made their highly-anticipated return with their fourth studio album “KARMA” and its accompanying title track “CEREMONY.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “CEREMONY” sold an impressive total of 2,080,072 copies on its first day of sales alone, making it Stray Kids’ second album (after their 2023 album “★★★★★ [5-STAR]”) to surpass 2 million sales on the first day of its release.

“KARMA” is also Stray Kids’ fifth album to sell over 2 million copies in its first week, following “MAXIDENT,” “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” and “ATE.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!



