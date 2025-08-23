Jung Il Woo Makes An Unusually Tense Groom At His Wedding In 'Our Golden Days'

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” has unveiled a glimpse of Jung Il Woo’s upcoming wedding!

“Our Golden Days” is a new generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) accepted a marriage proposal from Jung Bo Ah (Go Won Hee), the only daughter of the Haneul Construction family. After meeting Bo Ah’s father and conveying his intentions to marry her, Ji Hyuk shocked his family by suddenly announcing his plans for them to meet his future in-laws.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Ji Hyuk has donned formal attire and an unsmiling expression for his wedding. Instead of the excitement that a groom should feel on his wedding day, Ji Hyuk seems to be struggling with anxiety and complex emotions, which show through in his conflicted gaze.

Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min), who knows Ji Hyuk’s circumstances and has consistently opposed the marriage, watches his friend with a look of concern. Meanwhile, Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun), who has long been in love with Ji Hyuk, sits calmly at the wedding with a blank expression.

On what should be a happy day, Ji Hyuk’s parents Lee Sang Chul (Chun Ho Jin) and Kim Da Jung (Kim Hee Jung) also look noticeably troubled. Having noticed something unusual, the couple appears both surprised and nervous ahead of their son’s wedding.

Will this tense wedding go off without a hitch, and will Ji Hyuk be able to get married? To find out, catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 23 at 8 p.m. KST!

