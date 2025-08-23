Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 10th Win And Triple Crown For 'JUMP' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Stray Kids, CORTIS, And More

BLACKPINK has won a 10th music show trophy—and a second triple crown—for their latest single “JUMP”!

On the August 23 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “JUMP,” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS,” and SHINee’s Key’s “HUNTER.” BLACKPINK ultimately took the win with a total of 6,684 points.

This is the third time that “JUMP” has taken first place on “Music Core,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, CORTIS, Red Velvet’s Joy, Kep1er, SHINee’s Key, Jeon Somi, KiiiKiii, GFRIEND’s Yuju, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, EVNNE, XngHan&Xoul, YOUNG POSSE, idntt, 8TURN, AtHeart, A.C.E’s Junhee, AMPERS&ONE, and Queenz Eye.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “CEREMONY”

CORTIS – “GO!” and “What You Want”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

SHINee’s Key – “HUNTER”

Jeon Somi – “CLOSER”

KiiiKiii – “DANCING ALONE”

GFRIEND’s Yuju – “REPLY”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Goodbyes and Sad Eyes”

EVNNE – “How Can I Do”

XngHan&Xoul – “Waste No Time”

YOUNG POSSE – “FREESTYLE”

idntt – “Storm”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

AtHeart – “Plot Twist”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Supernova”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

Queenz Eye – “Feel the Vibe”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now