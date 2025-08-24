Watch: 'B:MY BOYZ' Holds Last Elimination Ceremony Before Final Round + Reveals Results Of Round 4

SBS’s idol survival show “B:MY BOYZ” is heading into its final round with only 13 contestants!

“B:MY BOYZ” is a boy group survival show in which top idols participate directly in choosing which contestants (known as “B:GINNERS”) make the final debut lineup.

Round 4, which kicked off last week, was a “Legend Match” featuring TVXQ as its top idol. In the first part of the match, the contestants split up into three teams, each of which covered one of TVXQ’s hit songs: “Mirotic,” “Rising Sun,” or “Keep Your Head Down.” In the second, all the contestants came together for a joint performance of TVXQ’s iconic debut track “Hug.”

On the latest episode of the show, it was revealed that in addition to choosing a winning team, TVXQ’s Yunho would be selecting four “Top Pick B:GINNERs” to exempt from elimination. Yunho chose two B:GINNERs from the winning team and one B:GINNER from each of the two losing teams as his Top Picks.

All of the B:GINNERs apart from these four contestants automatically became candidates for elimination, meaning that even members of the winning team weren’t safe unless they were chosen as Top Picks. However, all members of the winning team did gain one significant advantage: each of them had 100 points added to the individual votes they received from the live studio audience.

The breakdown of the three teams was as follows:

Rising Sun Team: Li Zhiwei, Park Sechan, Park Junhyeok, Ai, Lim Jihwan, Hyo

Keep Your Head Down Team: Kang Junseong, Kim Jeonghoon, Lee Yunsung, Jang Won, Kai, Haruto, Hiroto

Mirotic Team: Kim Bohyeon, Moon Jaeil, Ban Daniel, Seo Junhyeok, Yang Hyeongbin, Lee Yeontae, Lee Junmyeong

Last week, Round 4 began with a passionate cover of “Rising Sun,” and this week, the competition continued with covers of “Keep Your Head Down” and “Mirotic.” The Keep Your Head Down Team prepared a dance intro based on the keyword “dynamism,” while the Mirotic Team’s intro was based on the keyword “connectivity.”

After the three teams’ separate performances, all 20 contestants teamed up for a cover of “Hug.”

The results of Round 4 were as follows:

Top Pick Team: Mirotic (Kim Bohyeon, Moon Jaeil, Ban Daniel, Seo Junhyeok, Yang Hyeongbin, Lee Yeontae, Lee Junmyeong)

Top Pick B:GINNERs: Moon Jaeil and Ban Daniel

Rising Sun Team’s Top Pick B:GINNER: Hyo

Keep Your Head Down Team’s Top Pick B:GINNER: Kai

The contestants that survived the third round of elimination and advanced to the fourth round were determined 30 percent by the votes of the live studio audience, 40 percent by online votes on my1pick, 20 percent by online votes on SBS’s official website, and 10 percent by online votes on MyStar.

In the last elimination ceremony before the final round, the six lowest-ranking contestants were eliminated: Kim Jeonghoon (No. 15), Jang Won (No. 16), Lim Jihwan (No. 17), Park Junhyeok (No. 18), Li Zhiwei (No. 19), and Hiroto (No. 20).

Check out the full results from Round 3 below:

Hyo Moon Jaeil Kim Bohyeon Kang Junseong Kai Lee Yeontae Yang Hyeongbin Park Sechan Lee Junmyeong Haruto Seo Junhyeok Lee Yunsung Ban Daniel Ai Kim Jeonghoon (ELIMINATED) Jang Won (ELIMINATED) Lim Jihwan (ELIMINATED) Park Junhyeok (ELIMINATED) Li Zhiwei (ELIMINATED) Hiroto (ELIMINATED)

Although he made it to the final round of competition, Lee Junmyeong will not be competing in the final round due to health concerns, meaning that only 13 contestants will be advancing to the finals.

Watch the full episode of “B:MY BOYZ” with subtitles on Viki below!

