HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Becomes 1st K-Pop Song To Top UK's Official Singles Chart For 3 Weeks

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continues its record-breaking streak at No. 1 in the United Kingdom!

For the week of August 21 to 27, “Golden”—the smash hit by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the film “KPop Demon Hunters” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)—remained No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the United States) for the second week in a row.

“Golden” has now spent a total of three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart, extending its own record as the K-pop song with the most weeks at No. 1.

Meanwhile, several other songs from the soundtrack of “KPop Demon Hunters” rose to new peaks on the Official Singles Chart this week. Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) reached a new all-time high of No. 3, while Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” climbed to No. 6 and TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” jumped to No. 31.

Finally, TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” (which was released last December but is included on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) leaped to a new peak of No. 35.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

Source (1)