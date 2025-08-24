Watch: ALLDAY PROJECT Takes 3rd Win For 'FAMOUS' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Stray Kids, CORTIS, And More

ALLDAY PROJECT has won a third music show trophy for their debut track “FAMOUS”!

On the August 24 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning,” aespa’s “Dirty Work,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” ALLDAY PROJECT ultimately took the win with a total of 5,669 points.

Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, CORTIS, Red Velvet’s Joy, Kep1er, Jeon Somi, KiiiKiii, SHINee’s Key, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, idntt, XngHan&Xoul, EVNNE, YOUNG POSSE, 8TURN, AMPERS&ONE, SECRET NUMBER, A.C.E’s Junhee, AtHeart, Queenz Eye, and Hwang Yun Sung.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “CEREMONY”

CORTIS – “GO!” and “What You Want”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

Jeon Somi – “CLOSER”

KiiiKiii – “DANCING ALONE”

SHINee’s Key – “HUNTER”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Goodbyes and Sad Eyes”

idntt – “BOYtude”

XngHan&Xoul – “Waste No Time”

EVNNE – “How Can I Do”

YOUNG POSSE – “FREESTYLE”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

SECRET NUMBER – “Don’t Touch”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Supernova”

AtHeart – “Plot Twist”

Queenz Eye – “Feel the Vibe”

Hwang Yun Sung – “Ureong Gaksi”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

