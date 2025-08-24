Watch: Boy Group Leader And Former 'BOYS PLANET' Contestant Covers BIGBANG On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” the identity of “Summer Vacation” was revealed!

During the August 24 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, four contestants advanced to the next round in their quest for the throne.

In the first match-up of Round 2, “Summer Vacation” performed a solo version of BIGBANG’s 2012 hit “BAD BOY.”

Spoilers

After watching his performance, the celebrity panelists disagreed about Summer Vacation’s identity: some thought he was an idol, while others speculated that he was a hip-hop artist. Kim Won Joon specifically guessed that he was an idol who hailed from the United States, noting that his performance had an American feel to it.

Summer Vacation ultimately lost the round to his opponent, and he remained on stage to reveal his identity to the crowd. Just as Kim Won Joon had guessed, the masked singer turned out to be an idol of American origin: Na Kamden, the leader of FNC Entertainment’s rookie boy group AMPERS&ONE, who first entered the spotlight on the Mnet survival show “BOYS PLANET.”

After Na Kamden took off his mask, the celebrity panelists marveled at his good looks, with host Kim Sung Joo remarking that he looked like 2PM’s Taecyeon. Visibly flustered by the compliment, Na Kamden replied, “It’s my first time hearing that.” Kim Won Joon added, “Doesn’t he have a bit of a Kang Dong Won feel to him?” Covering his face and backing up in embarrassment, Na Kamden shyly replied, “No,” leaving the panelists endeared by his adorable reaction.

Na Kamden also talked about being scouted on social media while he was living in the United States. “At first, when I received [the message], I thought it was a scam,” he recalled. “So I sort of interrogated them. I asked, ‘Can you disclose what company you’re from first?’ After they sent me proof, I believed them, and so I got on a plane and came here, which is how I ended up having the honor of appearing on this program.”

Watch the full episode of “The King of Mask Singer” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

And watch Na Kamden on “BOYS PLANET” below!

Watch Now