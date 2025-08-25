Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee Reunite With Heartfelt Smiles In “My Youth” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “My Youth” has shared a new poster!

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

The newly released poster builds anticipation for the story Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon, reunited after 15 years, will tell once more. Their warm, radiant smiles stir the heart. In their pure, unpolished youth, Sunwoo Hae and Sung Je Yeon were each other’s only light and first love. The line, “As time passed, what have we become?” paired with the two sitting shoulder to shoulder, adds a poignant touch.

Sunwoo Hae, who had no choice but to spend his youth making a living, and Sung Je Yeon, who had no time to dream of breaking free while living within strict expectations, leave viewers wondering what memories remain of their first love at ages 19 and 18.

Director Lee Sang Yeob said, “’My Youth’ is a joyful, exciting, sorrowful, and heartwarming story about rediscovering a forgotten past through another person. Moments of warm laughter and touching emotion will come together.”

“My Youth,” which premieres on September 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST, will be available with subtitles on Viki. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

