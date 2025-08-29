Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In August 2025

We’re less than a month away from International K-Drama Day (September 26)! If you are looking for shows to watch next, take a look at this list of the most-loved K-dramas on Viki this past month:

In no particular order.

“Law and The City” is a drama that follows five associate attorneys—Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk), Kang Hui Ji (Mun Ka Young), Cho Chang Won (Kang You Seok), Bae Mun Jeong (Ryu Hye Young), and Ha Sang Gi (Im Seong Jae)—as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their daily lives.

“My Girlfriend is the Man!” is a romantic comedy about a college student whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man. ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha stars as Park Yoon Jae, an astronomy student who is head over heels for his girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (played by OH MY GIRL’s Arin). Due to a gene that runs in her family, Kim Ji Eun suddenly turns into a handsome man (played by Yoo Jung Hoo) and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon.

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Based on a bestselling novel by Maha Harada, “My Lovely Journey” is a drama starring Gong Seung Yeon as Kang Yeo Reum, a former idol-turned-travel reporter who has never been a “center” in her life. As she takes on travel assignments on behalf of others, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, coming to understand the true meaning of success and life.

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

