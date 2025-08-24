10 Romance K-Dramas To Watch In Celebration Of K-Drama Day

It’s that time of the year again—International K-Drama Day is coming!

Global OTT platform Rakuten Viki’s third annual International K-Drama Day is set to take place on September 26 this year. In celebration of the campaign, Viki has prepared drama collections for fans to binge each week based on popular genres from romance to melodrama, thriller, and more.

The first collection features romance, and here are 10 dramas from the collection to watch to celebrate K-Drama Day!

In the worldwide hit “Descendants of the Sun,” Song Joong Ki stars as special forces unit captain Yoo Shi Jin who falls in love with the doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo). As they begin their love story, they struggle with differences in their occupational backgrounds and values, and they unexpectedly find themselves working together in a foreign land, running into dangerous situations along the way.

Watch “Descendants of the Sun” below:

“Encounter” tells the love story of Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), a woman who was born into privilege but never had the chance to live a life of her own choosing, and Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum), a cheerful free spirit with a pure and innocent soul. After the two meet through a chance encounter, they find themselves caught up in a heart-wrenching romance that turns both of their lives upside down.

Watch “Encounter” below:

“Love In Contract” is a rom-com about a service that provides fake wives for single people in need of partners to bring to social gatherings. Park Min Young stars as professional fake wife Choi Sang Eun, who finds herself caught between longtime client Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) and newcomer Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young), an A-list idol-turned-actor.

Watch “Love In Contract” below:

“Love Scout” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is fantastic at her job but inept at everything else, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), her highly competent secretary who is great at not only his job but also childcare and housework.

Watch “Love Scout” below:

“Love Your Enemy” tells the story of Seok Ji Won (Ju Ji Hoon) and Yoon Ji Won (Jung Yu Mi), who were born on the same day with the same name and whose families have been enemies for generations, as they reunite after 18 years.

Watch “Love Your Enemy” below:

Based on a popular web novel, “Lovely Runner” is a time-slip romance drama that unfolds as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), goes back in time to save him.

Watch “Lovely Runner” below:

“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

Watch “My Dearest Nemesis” below:

Based on a popular webtoon, “Serendipity’s Embrace” tells the story of Lee Hong Joo (Kim So Hyun), an animation producer who is afraid of love due to painful memories—and who undergoes an unexpected change after running into Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her lowest moments from her past.

Watch “Serendipity’s Embrace” below:

“Sh**ting Stars” is a romantic comedy about the people who work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. Lee Sung Kyung stars as Oh Han Byul, the head of the PR team at Star Force Entertainment, while Kim Young Dae plays the troublemaking A-list star Gong Tae Sung.

Watch “Sh**ting Stars” below:

“Touch Your Heart” is a romance between top actress Oh Yoon Seo (Yoo In Na) and perfectionist lawyer Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook). In order to prepare for her next role, Oh Yoon Seo works as a secretary for Kwon Jung Rok, leading to unexpected romance.

Watch “Touch Your Heart” below:

Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day?

