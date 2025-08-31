10 Thrilling K-Dramas To Watch In Celebration Of K-Drama Day

Get the adrenaline pumping with these K-dramas for this year’s K-Drama Day!

Global OTT platform Rakuten Viki’s third annual International K-Drama Day is set to take place on September 26 this year. In celebration of the campaign, Viki has prepared drama collections for fans to binge each week based on popular genres from romance to melodrama, thriller, and more.

Following the first collection featuring romance, here are 10 Korean dramas from the next collection on the best action, horror, thriller, and mystery dramas to binge watch for International K-Drama Day!

A high school thriller drama, Season 1 followed Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) as she transferred to an elite high school and met Baek Jena (Kim Ye Rim), the queen of the school’s most powerful clique Diamond 6. New characters shake up the hierarchy in Season 2, igniting an even fiercer power struggle within Diamond 6.

Watch “BITCH X RICH 2” below:

Watch Now

“The Devil Judge” takes place in an alternate-universe dystopian Korea where the entire nation participates in a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as the titular “devil judge” Kang Yo Han, and his controversial methods expose corruption while blurring the lines between hero and villain.

Watch “The Devil Judge” below:

Watch Now

“Duty After School” tells the story of high school students who are called upon to join the world’s first war against extraterrestrial forces. When mysterious alien spheres start invading, the Department of Defense offers college admission incentives to get the students to sign up for the reserved forces.

Watch “Duty After School” below:

Watch Now

Set at the elite Chaehwa Girls’ High School, “Friendly Rivalry” is a mystery thriller about wealthy and top-ranked student Yoo Je Yi (Hyeri) and the transfer student Woo Seul Gi (Chung Su Bin) who becomes entangled in her classmates’ hidden ambitions.

Watch “Friendly Rivalry” below:

Watch Now

“Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. Police Officer Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) and Detective Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik) are long-time friends who get caught up in a struggle for survival as a high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges.

Watch “Happiness” below:

Watch Now

The drama is about an innocent and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing but revenge against the serial killer who murdered his parents. The two team up to track down an evil psychopathic predator, but unexpected twists await.

Watch “Mouse” below:

Watch Now

“Night Has Come” is a teen mystery thriller about a group of high school students who are forced to play a deadly real-life version of the mafia game during a class retreat. The drama depicts the intense psychological warfare between the students as they attempt to identify the mystery killer—while also trying to avoid dying a gruesome death.

Watch “Night Has Come” below:

Watch Now

“Study Group” is a high school action-comedy about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst in the world, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams.

Watch “Study Group” below:

Watch Now

“Tale of the Nine-Tailed” is a fantasy action romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook as a male gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) Yi Yeon who settles in the city, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah who investigates the supernatural, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang.

Watch “Tale of the Nine-Tailed” below:

Watch Now

“Weak Hero Class 1” is an action school drama about Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), a model student who excels at school. Though he appears weak, Yeon Si Eun uses his brain to win his battles as he fights back against the violence that unfolds at school with his classmates Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and Oh Bum Seok (Hong Kyung).

Watch “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

Watch Now

Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day? If you want to watch more thrilling K-dramas, check out Viki’s collection of action, history, and mystery K-dramas here!



Also read: