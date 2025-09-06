10 Melodramas To Move Your Heart On K-Drama Day

Celebrate this year’s K-Drama Day with all the touching feels!

Global OTT platform Rakuten Viki’s third annual International K-Drama Day is set to take place on September 26 this year. In celebration of the campaign, Viki has prepared drama collections for fans to binge each week based on popular genres from romance to melodrama, thriller, and more.

Following the first two collections featuring romance and thrills, here are 10 Korean dramas from the next collection on the best melodramas to binge watch for International K-Drama Day!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” follows the story of goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) who needs a human bride to end his immortal life. Along the way, he meets an amnesiac grim reaper (Lee Dong Wook) and a girl named Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) with a strange fate.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” below:

Watch Now

A remake of a Japanese drama, “Hundred Million Stars From the Sky” follows the story of Kim Moo Yeong (Seo In Guk), a murder suspect, and Yoo Jin Kang (Jung So Min), who is drawn to him, despite her brother being the detective on his case.

Watch “Hundred Million Stars From the Sky” below:

Watch Now

“Just Between Lovers” is the story of Kang Doo (Lee Junho) and Moon Soo (Won Jin Ah), who feel a strong pull toward each other, as they learn to help each other heal after miraculously surviving an accident that shakes up their entire lives.

Watch “Just Between Lovers” below:

Watch Now

Based on a novel by Park Sang Young, “Love in the Big City” is a carefully crafted drama that blends comedy, classic romance, and romantic comedy. The series follows young writer Go Young (Nam Yoon Su) as he navigates the ups and downs of life and love.

Watch “Love in the Big City” below:

Watch Now

“Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo” follows the story of Go Ha Jin (IU), who finds herself transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty in the body of Hae Su. There, she finds herself entangled with the ruling Wang family, becoming unexpectedly drawn to the feared fourth prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi) while also becoming intertwined with the eighth prince Wang Uk (Kang Ha Neul).

Watch “Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo” below:

Watch Now

“Now We Are Breaking Up” is a romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer with a firmly realistic outlook on life, and Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love.

Watch “Now, We Are Breaking Up” below:

Watch Now

“That Winter, The Wind Blows” follows Oh Soo (Zo In Sung), a cold-hearted con artist who targets wealthy women, as he meets Oh Young (Song Hye Kyo), a blind heiress. Although Oh Soo initially sees Oh Young as his next potential victim, the two begin to form a connection as they navigate their shared pain and emotional barriers.

Watch “That Winter, The Wind Blows” below:

Watch Now

“The Red Sleeve” is a historical drama about the imperial romance between crown prince Yi San (Lee Junho), who later becomes emperor, and the strong-willed court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Despite their differences in class and status, the two engage in a deep romance while trying to fight for their nation.

Watch “The Red Sleeve” below:

Watch Now

Based on a novel, “Way Back Love” is a fantasy romance drama starring Kim Min Ha as Hee Wan, a 24-year-old woman who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. A week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myoung) appears before her as a grim reaper.

Watch “Way Back Love” below:

Watch Now

A romance drama based on a bestselling joint novel by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari, “What Comes After Love” tells the love story of a Korean woman named Choi Hong (Lee Se Young) and a Japanese man named Jungo Aoki (Sakaguchi Kentaro) who fall in love in Japan and reunite in Korea five years after their breakup.

Watch “What Comes After Love” below:

Watch Now

Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day? If you want to watch more emotional romance K-dramas, check out Viki’s collection of all the best melodramas here!



Also read our other K-Drama Day collection articles: