10 Fantasy K-Dramas To Embrace Magic On K-Drama Day

Celebrate this year’s K-Drama Day with all the magical moments from your favorite K-dramas!

Global OTT platform Rakuten Viki’s third annual International K-Drama Day is set to take place on September 26 this year. In celebration of the campaign, Viki has prepared drama collections for fans to binge each week based on popular genres from romance to melodrama, thriller, and more.

Following the collections featuring romance, thrills, melodramas, and comedy, here are 10 Korean dramas from the next collection on the best fantasy dramas to binge watch for International K-Drama Day!

“A Good Day to be a Dog” is a webtoon-based drama about Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman who is cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses a man, and her colleague Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), who is afraid of dogs but the only person who can undo her curse.

Watch “A Good Day to be a Dog”:

Watch Now





“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), a web novel editor who suddenly receives the diagnosis that she only has 100 days to live. She calls for doom (myulmang) of the entire world but instead is found by Myul Mang.

Watch “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now





“My Roommate is a Gumiho” is a fantasy rom-com about a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) who moves in together with Lee Dam (Hyeri) after she accidentally swallows the magical bead that would have made him human.

Watch “My Roommate is a Gumiho” below:

Watch Now





“Kiss Goblin” follows the story of 160-year-old goblin Ban Sook (Bae In Hyuk) who must kiss 10 humans to become a human. However, each new kiss comes with a human emotion—and to make matters more difficult, he falls for Oh Yeon Ah (Jeon Hye Won), who wants nothing to do with him after watching him kiss her best friend.

Watch “Kiss Goblin” below:

Watch Now





“The Legend of the Blue Sea” follows Joseon-era mermaid Sim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) as she follows her true love, being miraculously transported to modern-day Seoul in the process. Though separated from her true love, she crosses paths with his doppelgänger Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho), who takes the mermaid in.

Watch “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

Watch Now





“Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim You Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.

Watch “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

Watch Now





“Oh My Ghost” follows Na Bong Sun (Park Bo Young), a timid assistant chef with a secret crush who gets entangled in a supernatural scheme when Shin Soon Ae (Kim Seul Gi), a ghost with unfinished romantic business, uses Bong Sun’s body as a vessel to complete her final wish. Soon Ae’s bold attempts in Bong Sun’s body begin to catch the eye of her star chef crush Kang Sun Woo (Jo Jung Suk).

Watch “Oh My Ghost” below:

Watch Now





Based on a webtoon, “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” is a time-slip romance drama about the contractual marriage between bachelor Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) and Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), who has traveled to modern day from 19th century Joseon.

Watch “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” below:

Watch Now





“Twinkling Watermelon” is a fantasy drama in which CODA (child of deaf adult) student Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) time travels through a suspicious music shop and lands in 1995, where he meets his parents Lee Chan (Choi Hyun Wook) and Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo) as high school students along with the school’s cello goddess Se Kyung (Seol In Ah).

Watch “Twinkling Watermelon” below:

Watch Now





“W” is about Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo), who is searching for her missing webtoon-writing father when she becomes sucked into the strange world of her father’s creation. In this dimension, she comes face-to-face with Kang Cheol (Lee Jong Suk), an Olympic gold medal winner and self-made millionaire—and the main character in her father’s unfinished masterpiece “W.”

Watch “W” below:

Watch Now





Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day? If you want to watch more magical moments come to life through K-dramas, check out Viki’s collection of all the fantasy dramas here!

Also read our other K-Drama Day collection articles: