10 Comedy And Rom-Com K-Dramas To Make You Laugh On K-Drama Day

Prepare to celebrate this year’s annual K-Drama Day with all the laughs!

Global OTT platform Rakuten Viki’s third annual International K-Drama Day is set to take place on September 26 this year. In celebration of the campaign, Viki has prepared drama collections for fans to binge each week based on popular genres from romance to melodrama, thriller, and more.

Following the first three collections featuring romance, thrills, and melodramas, here are 10 Korean dramas from the next collection on the best rom-coms and comedy dramas to binge watch for International K-Drama Day!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy about the unpredictable love story between convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and part-time employee Jung Saet Byul (Kim You Jung).

Watch “Backstreet Rookie” below:

Watch Now

“Boyhood”

Set in the backdrop of Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province in the 1980s, “Boyhood” follows the story of high school student Jang Byung Tae (Yim Si Wan), a loner whose only goal is to not get beat up but who becomes the most powerful kid overnight.

Watch “Boyhood” below:

Watch Now

“Gaus Electronics” follows Marketing Team 3 of Gaus Electronics HQ, a chaotic workplace where employees struggle daily but also find romance and friendships. Lee Sang Sik (Kwak Dong Yeon) is a well-meaning but often understood employee, while Cha Na Rae (Go Sung Hee) is a hot-tempered assistant manager.

Watch “Gaus Electronics” below:

Watch Now

“Love is for Suckers” is a romantic comedy about two best friends who have known each other for 20 years. When Goo Yeo Reum (Lee Da Hee), a producing director, recruits her friend Park Jae Hoon (Choi Siwon) as a contestant for a dating reality show, they unexpectedly begin to develop romantic feelings for one another.

Watch “Love is for Suckers” below:

Watch Now

Based on a popular webtoon, “Love Revolution” tells the story of love and friendship between students. Gong Ju Young (Park Ji Hoon) falls for Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby) at first sight and tries to win her over, but she is unimpressed at first with his displays of affection. With his persistence, however, she slowly starts to open up.

Watch “Love Revolution” below:

Watch Now

“Mr. Queen” is a historical fusion drama about a man from modern times whose soul is trapped in the body of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hae Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue House chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun plays her husband King Cheoljong, who is a weak and ineffective king on the outside but is stronger and sharper than he appears.

Watch “Mr. Queen” below:

Watch Now

“My Sweet Mobster” is a romance drama about Seo Ji Hwan (Um Tae Goo), a man who has overcome his troubled past, and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), a kids’ content creator. The drama promises a story of reconciling the past and rediscovering childhood innocence.

Watch “My Sweet Mobster” below:

Watch Now

“Pump Up the Healthy Love” is a rom-com drama about Do Hyeon Joong (Lee Jun Young), a passionate and determined gym owner, and Lee Mi Ran (Jeong Eun Ji), a gym newbie with barely any muscle who turns to working out to reboot her life after facing setbacks.

Watch “Pump Up the Healthy Love” below:

Watch Now

“So I Married the Anti-Fan” is a rom-com about global K-pop star Who Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and his anti-fan Lee Geun Young (Sooyoung) who end up starring in a virtual marriage variety show.

Watch “So I Married the Anti-Fan” below:

Watch Now

“Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” follows the story of Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young), who is born from a long line of women gifted with monumental strength. Do Bong Soon agrees to work as a bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyeok (Park Hyung Sik), the recently endangered chaebol heir and CEO of gaming company Ainsoft.

Watch “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” below:

Watch Now

Which of these K-dramas will you be watching on K-Drama Day? If you want to watch more hilarious and laugh-out-loud K-dramas, check out Viki’s collection of all the best rom-com and comedy dramas here!



Also read our other K-Drama Day collection articles: