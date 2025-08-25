Jun Ji Hyun And Kang Dong Won Draw Closer While Caught Between Trust And Suspicion In “Tempest”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Tempest” has unveiled new stills!

“Tempest” follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

The newly released stills capture the subtle tension and unspoken pull between Moon Ju and San Ho. Since their fateful meeting at the scene of the attempted assassination, Moon Ju has found herself targeted by a secret organization, while San Ho steps in as her protector—heightening anticipation over how their relationship will unfold.

As they draw closer to uncovering the truth behind the large-scale conspiracy, their undefined emotions for each other begin to deepen. Amid constant twists and looming dangers, the two walk a razor-thin line between trust and doubt—unable to fully trust, yet unable to let go—bringing to life the layered emotions of espionage and romance.

Their story weaves together moments of suspicion and dependence, leaving viewers eager to see how Moon Ju and San Ho will navigate the storm that lies ahead.

Directors Kim Hee Won and Heo Myung Haeng, who are co-helming the series, praised the leads, stating, “When the two actors stand together, they exude an aura that makes them seem invincible. They performed with such boldness and fearlessness that it elevated their characters even further, and we’re deeply grateful for their passion.”

“Tempest” will premiere with three episodes on September 10, followed by two new episodes weekly starting September 17, for a total of nine episodes.

