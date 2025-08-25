Shin Eun Soo Rescues Transfer Student Gong Myoung In Their Fateful First Meeting In “Love Untangled”

Netflix’s upcoming film “Love Untangled” has released a new set of stills!

Set in 1998 Busan, “Love Untangled” follows 19-year-old Park Se Ri (Shin Eun Soo), who sets out on a mission to fix her lifelong insecurity—her curly hair—before finally confessing her feelings to her crush. Along the way, she gets entangled with Han Yoon Seok (Gong Myoung), a transfer student from Seoul.

The newly unveiled stills capture both the sparkling moments of youth and the indispensable figures who play key roles in Se Ri’s grand confession mission.

Yoon Seok’s arrival in Busan leads to a fateful encounter when he accidentally falls into the sea—only to be saved by Se Ri, marking the beginning of their unforgettable connection.

Another still shows Yoon Seok lost in thought while holding a comic book Se Ri introduced to him, while a playful shot of the two dressed as a pro golfer and caddie raises curiosity about where their relationship is headed.

Meanwhile, the school’s heartthrob Kim Hyun (Cha Woo Min) radiates star power even in stills alone. Known as the school’s most popular boy, he has it all—good looks, athletic talent, and irresistible charm. A photo of him holding a glass jar filled with origami cranes hints at his immense popularity.

Adding more fun is the scene-stealing Seong Rae (Yoon Sang Hyun), a chatterbox who excels at everything but studying. Serving as Se Ri’s right-hand strategist, he brings humor and precision to her confession mission.

Se Ri’s world also shines brighter with her loyal best friends, affectionately called “Sol.Bang.Ul”—Ma Sol Ji (Choi Gyu Ri), Bang Ha Young (Lee So Yi), and Jung Da Ul (Son Hee Rim). Always by her side, this trio brings warmth and energy as her strongest supporters.

On the other hand, Se Ri’s curly-haired rival Go In Jeong (Kang Mina) turns heads when she suddenly shows up with sleek, straight hair, sparking fresh tension.

Veteran actors further enrich the film: Hong Eun Hee plays Baek Jang Mi, Yoon Seok’s mother and owner of the only salon in Busan offering the famous Seoul magic straight perm, who becomes pivotal to Se Ri’s mission. Kim Ji Young takes on the role of Se Ri’s mother Bok Hee, while Ryu Seung Soo plays Se Ri’s father Park Hong Il, the school’s official photographer who also passed down his curly-hair genes to Se Ri.

“Love Untangled” will premiere on August 29.

Until then, watch Shin Eun Soo in “Twinkling Watermelon”:

Watch Now

And watch Gong Myoung in “Way Back Love” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)