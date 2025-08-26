Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun’s New Drama “Last Summer” Confirms Broadcast Plans

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled its premiere plans!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a man and a woman, friends since childhood, who face the truth of their first love, hidden inside Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook takes on his first dual roles as skilled architect Baek Do Ha and the enigmatic Baek Do Young. The twin brothers are separated at childhood after their parents’ divorce, with Do Ha moving to the United States and Do Young remaining in South Korea.

Each year, Do Ha spends 21 days of summer vacation in Korea at the duplex house built by his father, where he spends time with his twin brother and Song Ha Kyung, the daughter of his father’s friend. But the inseparable trio experiences an irreversible change after an incident two years ago.

Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a government architect who wants to leave Patanmyeon. As a child, she grew up bickering with summer guest Do Ha at the duplex house next door, but over time, she developed feelings for him. Still, because Do Ha only visited during the summer, she hesitated to open her heart. As an adult, she learns of a shocking event between the twin brothers, and she feels anger.

The production team said, “Expectations are already high for the romance between trusted actors Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun. The drama will not only explore the romance between the two characters but also highlight architecture, a subject rarely seen in dramas, as well as the stories of the people surrounding the main characters. We ask for viewers’ interest and support for ‘Last Summer,’ which will be filled with diverse episodes.”

“Last Summer” is set to premiere in November via KBS2.

