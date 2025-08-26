Jo Aram Is A YOLO Gen Z Employee Who Spends Freely In Upcoming Drama “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has shared a sneak peek of Jo Aram in character!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing. The cast includes Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song, and Kim Young Dae as Ham Ji Woo.

Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, a non-regular employee in the accounting team at Maron Confectionery. Representing Gen Z’s “YOLO” lifestyle, Ji Song struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies. Living paycheck to paycheck, she faces a dilemma when her colleague Da Hae jumps on the cryptocurrency bandwagon at Eun Sang’s suggestion—leaving Ji Song to wonder if she should follow suit.

The stills of Jo Aram highlight Kim Ji Song’s wide-ranging charm. In a jewelry shop, she places a hand on her chest with an overwhelmed expression, while in the office, she draws attention with her innocence as she struggles to hold back laughter after secretly slacking off during work.

When the heel of her new shoes breaks, she wears a devastated look as if her world has collapsed, further enhancing the quirky, yet lovable appeal of her character.

The production team said, “It’s like Jo Aram has found a character that brings out her natural charm as an actress. Like Ji Song, who brightens the story with her cheerful personality, Jo Aram was an energizer and a source of vitality on set. Her chemistry with senior actors, including Lee Sun Bin and Ra Mi Ran, was especially remarkable. We hope audiences will watch Jo Aram’s new challenge with great interest and anticipation.”

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

