Rowoon Confirms New Military Enlistment Date

Rowoon has finalized his new military enlistment date.

Back in July, FNC Entertainment revealed that Rowoon—who was originally scheduled to enlist as an active-duty soldier on July 21—received a Grade 7 notice during his pre-enlistment physical assessment, requiring a re-examination and delaying his enlistment. After undergoing a reassessment earlier this month, the agency has now confirmed that Rowoon will officially begin his service on October 27.

Read FNC Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding the military enlistment schedule of our artist Rowoon.

Rowoon, who was initially scheduled to enlist on July 21, received a re-examination notice (Grade 7) during his draft physical assessment. After undergoing the re-examination in early August, he has now been confirmed to enlist as an active-duty soldier on October 27.

As previously announced, no official event will be held on the day of enlistment in order to minimize congestion at the site.

Since enlistment takes place at a private location shared with many other soldiers, we kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting.

We sincerely thank you for the constant love and support you send to Rowoon, and we ask for your continued encouragement until the day he safely completes his service and returns in good health.

Thank you.