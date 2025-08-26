Uhm Jung Hwa Reunites With Old Friend And Top Makeup Artist Cha Chung Hwa For Her Comeback In “My Troublesome Star”

Uhm Jung Hwa is gearing up for her comeback in tonight’s episode of “My Troublesome Star”!

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

In the previous episode, Bong Cheong Ja reached a turning point. Seeing Go Hee Young (Lee El) win the Cannes Best Actress award reminded her of a long-lost dream, prompting her to resolve to reclaim both her passion and her place in the spotlight. Meanwhile, her relationship with Dokgo Chul, who repeatedly comes to her rescue in times of crisis, began showing subtle sparks of romance. The episode ended with a heartfelt moment as Dokgo Chul seemed to realize Bong Cheong Ja’s true identity as Im Se Ra.

The newly released stills capture Bong Cheong Ja’s comeback show and her highly anticipated reunion with former colleague Min Tae Sook (Cha Chung Hwa). In an earlier teaser, Min Tae Sook appeared cold toward Bong Cheong Ja’s arrival, but the new stills show her embracing Bong Cheong Ja with visible emotion, hinting at a touching and intriguing reunion. As Bong Cheong Ja’s loyal supporter, Min Tae Sook’s role is particularly exciting—having shared Bong Cheong Ja’s glamorous past, she knows her charms better than anyone. How will the top makeup artist transform Bong Cheong Ja for her comeback?

The stills also capture the reunion between Bong Cheong Ja and current top star Go Hee Young. What was once a natural position for Im Se Ra now represents the dream stage for Bong Cheong Ja. As she soaks in the atmosphere with overwhelming emotion, Go Hee Young’s sharp gaze suggests that her comeback show will not be easy. Given Go Hee Young’s previously sharp reactions to the mere mention of “Im Se Ra,” viewers are already excited to see if she will recognize Bong Cheong Ja and how their reversed dynamic will play out.

The next episode of “My Troublesome Star” airs on August 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

