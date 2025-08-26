Bae Hyeon Seong And Lee Re Dish On Their Roles In Han Suk Kyu's New Drama 'Shin's Project'

Bae Hyeon Seong and Lee Re have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Shin’s Project”!

tvN’s “Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong will play principled rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re will play resourceful delivery driver Lee Si On. Despite their polar-opposite personalities, the two wind up working together at Mr. Shin’s fried chicken restaurant, where they become the trusty allies of their new boss.

When describing the charm of “Shin’s Project,” both actors named “conflict resolution methods” as an intriguing premise that is unique to the drama.

“I was fascinated by the ordinary conflicts that can often be seen in everyday life, as well as the process of resolving them,” recalled Bae Hyeon Seong. “I also thought that I’d be able to show a new side of myself [through the drama] that I hadn’t shown before, which made me excited.”

Explaining how he prepared for his role as a judge, Bae Hyeon Seong revealed, “I wanted to look professional at least when I was talking about the law. So before filming started, I attended a court observation class and personally met with a lawyer to receive advice.”

Meanwhile, Lee Re described the character of Lee Si On as “a character that looks cold and aloof on the outside, but is actually warmer and sturdier than anyone on the inside.” She continued, “I discussed the idea of each character displaying their unique personality and traits through color, and we decided to convey Lee Si On’s identity through a bold red or eye-catching color.”

Just like Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re also went to great lengths to prepare for her role. “Since I’m playing an experienced delivery driver, I needed to look natural riding a scooter,” she said. “Before [filming], I practiced consistently in order to get used to it.”

Describing Jo Philip as being “half T, half F” in terms of his MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) personality type, Bae Hyeon Seong shared, “He’s similar to my real-life personality in the way we empathize with other people’s emotions, but also make decisions rationally.”

As for what Lee Re had in common with her character, she commented, “Han Suk Kyu really felt like a dad. When we were together, he gave me strength and made me feel reassured, and I think these feelings came about because I was starting to resemble Lee Si On more and more.”

Finally, both actors chose a type of fried chicken that they thought best fit their characters. Bae Hyeon Seong remarked, “Plain fried chicken that hasn’t been tossed with sauce has the honest, original taste of chicken. Jo Philip, who believes strongly in abiding by the law, is like that kind of honest, original fried chicken.”

Meanwhile, Lee Re chose “spicy chicken that might be difficult to approach, but once you get hooked, has a charm that’s hard to escape.”

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Re in “IT’S OKAY!” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)