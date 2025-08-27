Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Look Into Each Other’s Eyes In First Poster For “Last Summer”

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled its first poster!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a man and a woman, friends since childhood, who face the truth of their first love, hidden inside Pandora’s box.

The poster highlights the midsummer first love of skilled architect Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and civil servant Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun), who were childhood friends. Lee Jae Wook also takes on a dual role as Do Ha’s twin brother Baek Do Young.

As children, Do Ha and Ha Kyung spend their summers in a duplex built by their close fathers. After his parents’ divorce, however, Do Ha moves to the United States with his mother and can return to Korea only for 21 days during summer vacation. Ha Kyung develops feelings for Do Ha but cannot bring herself to express them, and the two become tied in an irreversible relationship after a shocking event.

In the poster, Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyung face each other amid the freshness of summer. Their subtle gazes convey a mix of palpable tension, and youthful excitement.

The “Last Summer” logo at the top of the poster, written in a handwritten style, evokes the refreshing feeling unique to summer and enhances the mood of the story. The image of the two characters standing against a vibrant green background captures the lingering emotion of first love that blossoms in midsummer.

The production team said, “We wanted to capture the complex emotions of Do Ha, the summer guest, and Ha Kyung, who could see him for only 21 days.” They added, “The strong chemistry between Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will bring the characters’ stories to life with greater depth, so we ask for your interest and support. It will be a warm drama to enjoy in the chilly month of November.”

“Last Summer” is set to premiere in November via KBS2.

