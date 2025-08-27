'Love, Take Two' And 'My Troublesome Star' Both Climb To Their Highest Ratings

The Monday-Tuesday dramas are on a roll!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 8 of tvN’s “Love, Take Two” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.4 percent. This is a 0.6 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 3.8 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best score.

Meanwhile, episode 4 of ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” also achieved its highest viewership rating of 3.1 percent, enjoying a 0.7 percent boost from its previous episode’s rating of 2.4 percent.

Congratulations to the casts and crews!

